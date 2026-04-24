A Plea for Help from Dog Lovers

I am reaching out to ask for help from kind-hearted people who love dogs.

Our family has a four-year-old black dog who has always been active, playful, and full of energy, happily running and playing around the house every day. However, recently, we noticed that he has frequently stopped eating, while his abdomen remains unusually large. He also appears to be in pain and trembles, especially at night.

We took him to a veterinarian for an examination, and the vet told us that he has a liver condition and needs urgent surgery in the near future.

Our family has already prepared part of the money needed for his surgery, but unfortunately, we still do not have enough to cover the full cost. We sincerely hope to receive support from kind people who love dogs and cats and are willing to help our beloved dog get through this difficult time.

Every contribution, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family and give him a better chance to recover.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for your kindness and support!