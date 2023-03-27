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"A Place to Live and a store to Grow"

Goal₦4,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byLorretta Obomhense

"A Place to Live and a store to Grow"

Hello everyone,

My name is Lorretta. I'm a writer — I create serialized fiction and digital content for audiences here in Nigeria and internationally. It's work I love and have put interest in building, though I have been doing it for a few months, but like most creative income, it hasn't yet grown into something steady enough to fully support me on its own.

Right now, I'm squatting with a friend. Who has family. It is not really convenient for them and me.you cannot do things freely in order not to go against the family you live with. You cannot even eat well because you are squatting and sometimes have no money to eat. I'm grateful for the roof over my head, but I'm ready to stand on my own — to have a stable place to live and work from, and a second stream of income so I'm not depending on one uncertain source.

I'm raising funds for two connected goals:

1. A place of my own — rent and deposit for a small apartment, so I can finally have stability while I keep building my writing career.

2. A food and provisions store — a small neighborhood shop selling everyday household and food essentials. This is a steady, reliable income in my community, and it gives me breathing room to keep writing without the pressure of every month being uncertain.

How the funds would be used:

Rent + deposit for accommodation

Initial stock for the provisions store

Basic shop setup (shelving, signage)

I'm not asking for a handout to sit on — I'm asking for a bridge. A stable home and a small business get me from surviving to building something lasting. Every contribution, whatever the amount, brings me one step closer.

I'll share updates here as I move into a place and get the store open.

Thank you for reading this far, and thank you if you're able to give — it means more than you know.

May God bless you abundantly.

Goal: $4000 or (#5M naira)

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