A Place to Call My Own

Hello my name is Victoria and I am 64 years old. I am disabled with a permanent colostomy. It’s been difficult the last three years for me. I have trusted God every day to help me to adjust to this new normal and He has come through as always day after day. He is by my side every second. I could not have managed without his steadfast love and his strength. I am currently renting a small studio apartment. It has been a blessing over the last 2 years and I am grateful for the opportunity that God provided me with shelter and comfort. I would like to get a larger place to accommodate all of my medical supplies and have a full working kitchen. I have stumbled across an adorable little mobile home that is quaint, clean, updates, and spacious enough for myself , my kitty “Mr.B” who is my most wonderful companion and best friend, and all of my medical supplies. The price of this amazing little place is $10,000.00 The owner just lowered the price for me so that I have a better chance of getting it. I am currently trying to obtain a loan for the amount but due to my fair credit not having an income for almost two years while awaiting disability determination, it’s not so easy to be approved. I am still diligently working on it as we speak. The owner needs to sell the property before September because they are moving to another place. I asked the Lord for his mercy and grace to get this home. I know he is always listening and always providing a way. God bless you. Thank you.