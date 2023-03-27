A Personal Ask — Getting Back on My Feet ❤️

I never thought I would find myself writing something like this, and asking for financial help is incredibly uncomfortable for me. But right now, I’m in a situation where I genuinely need some help getting through a very difficult chapter of my life.

The past two years have been especially hard. I’ve moved at least five times, gone through a toxic relationship, and as a young adult trying to find stability, it’s been overwhelming in ways I can’t fully put into words. I’ve also been dealing with ongoing court-related stress, being far from my family, and the loss of loved ones who meant a great deal to me. On top of that, I’ve reached out to Colorado housing financial assistance, but the process is long, uncertain, and not guaranteed. My mental health has been declining, especially with the fear of potentially having to give up my belongings or my animals just to survive.

I also want to be honest in saying that in trying to stay afloat, I’ve taken some embarrassing routes to try and make money. I’m not proud of them, and I would rather not go into detail, but I share this because I want to be transparent about how desperate things have felt at times and how hard I’ve been trying to keep myself above water.

On top of everything else, I am now dealing with a significant amount of credit card debt and collection debt that has built up over time as I’ve tried to survive and cover basic necessities. I also owe several friends money, I owe my father some cash, and I’ve completely run my savings dry. I’ve been doing everything I can just to keep up with basic survival, and there is nothing left to fall back on.

People often say, “Reach out to your family.” I’ve thought about that a lot. Unfortunately, my dad is currently carrying the financial responsibility of medical expenses for my stepmom and my grandfather, who has been sick. My mom is also not in a position where she is able to help financially. I know my family has their own struggles, and I don’t want to add another burden to them.

So, I’m reaching out to the people around me instead.

For the past two months, I’ve been renting a home that unfortunately does not have working water. That has meant I haven’t been able to shower or do laundry in my own home, and I’ve spent a significant amount of money at the laundromat just to keep up with everyday life. I’ve also had to drive about 15 minutes every day to take care of my animals because I’m unable to keep my two pigs on the property.

If things don’t improve, I may even have to commute about 3 hours away just to rehome my pigs, which has been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking to think about.

I’ve already spent around $300 on a U-Haul, and despite only being here for two months, I may have to move again. The thought of moving my belongings yet again is overwhelming, especially because I simply cannot afford a storage unit on top of everything else.

I’m working part-time and actively searching for a second job, but right now my income just isn’t enough to cover everything. Between my phone bill, car payment, car insurance, moving expenses, laundry, gas, and caring for my animals — three cats, two pigs, and a dog — I’m struggling to keep everything afloat.

I’ve also reapplied for EBT and am doing everything I can to find additional work and get myself into a more stable situation. I’m not sitting around waiting for someone else to fix this for me. I’m working, applying, making sacrifices, and trying to figure out my next step. I just need some help bridging the gap while I get there.

I’m keeping the specifics of my current rental situation private for now because I don’t want to create additional problems for myself while I’m still living here. Once I’m safely moved, I’ll be able to share more about what has happened.

I’m asking for help because I’m at a point where even a little bit can make a huge difference. Whether it’s $5, $10, $20, or simply sharing this fundraiser, I would be incredibly grateful.

It’s humbling to admit that I can’t do everything on my own right now. I’ve always tried to figure things out myself, and asking for help is not something that comes easily to me. But sometimes life puts you in a position where you have to swallow your pride and reach out.

If you’re able to help me get through this period and give me a little breathing room while I work toward stability, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And if you can’t financially contribute, sharing this with someone who might be able to help means more than you know.

I’m just trying to get myself, my belongings, and my animals into a safe and stable situation again. ❤️

Thank you for reading my story.



