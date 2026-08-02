A New Beginning Through Education





I have rewritten this page many times.

Not because I don’t know what to say, but because asking people I have never met for support has never come naturally to me.

If there was another way, I would probably choose it. But sometimes life gives us an opportunity to change direction, and we have to decide whether we will take that chance or spend years wondering what could have been.

My name is Ege, and I am 27 years old.

For the past several years, I have worked in the hospitality industry. I started as a bartender and later became a bar supervisor. Working behind the bar taught me much more than how to do a job. It taught me responsibility, communication, problem-solving and how to work with people from many different backgrounds.

Over time, I realized something important.

Hospitality is not just a job I have done. It is the career I want to build.

A few years ago, I had to leave university because I could no longer afford to continue my education. It was not the path I had planned, but life does not always follow the plans we make.

Instead of giving up, I focused on gaining real-world experience, improving myself and preparing for the day I could continue my education.

Now that opportunity is within reach.

I want to study Hospitality Management at ITS Malta.

For me, this is not only about earning a degree. It is about combining the practical experience I already have with professional education and building a future in an international environment.

I want to improve my English, deepen my knowledge of hotel management, gain international experience and continue growing in a profession that I genuinely enjoy.

At the moment, I am completing my mandatory military service.

While this is a temporary chapter in my life, my goal remains the same: to continue my education and build a career in hospitality.

This campaign is not about escaping my current life.

It is about creating a new chapter.

I have been saving my own money and I will continue contributing to this goal. I am not asking anyone to build my future for me—I am simply asking for help with the part I cannot achieve alone.

My estimated first steps in Malta will require approximately €9,200.

The funds will help cover:

Tuition and education costs: approximately €5,000 Visa, documents and insurance: approximately €700 Flight and travel expenses: approximately €300 Accommodation deposit and first months of rent: approximately €2,000 Initial living expenses and basic needs: approximately €1,200

These figures are estimates and may change depending on the final costs.

Your support would mean far more than helping me pay these expenses. It would give me the opportunity to turn years of practical experience into a professional education, continue developing my skills in an international environment and build the career I have been working toward for years.

I know there are many people around the world who need support, and I understand that every donation is a personal decision.

That is why I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story.

If you choose to support me, you are not funding a vacation or an easy path. You are helping someone invest in education, personal growth and a future built through hard work, commitment and determination.

I will share updates throughout this journey—from preparing for my studies to every important milestone along the way—so you can see the impact your support has made.

If donating is not possible, simply sharing this campaign with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for reading my story and for considering being part of this new beginning.

— Egemen



