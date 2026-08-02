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A Mother's Plea For Hope

Goal£4,500 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byGift Destiny

A Mother's Plea For Hope

My name is Finda George, and I am a 41-year-old mother from Sierra Leone. Today, I am reaching out with a humble heart, asking for your kindness and support during the most difficult chapter of my life.


I was blessed to marry the love of my life, an American man, and together we built our home in the United Kingdom. We shared dreams of raising our children in a loving home and giving them opportunities for a brighter future. We are blessed with three wonderful children. My eldest is 18 years old and is striving to complete his education, while my two younger children are still growing and depend entirely on me.


Our lives changed forever when my husband was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Despite months of treatment, prayers, and hope, he sadly passed away. Losing him was devastating, and the emotional pain of that loss remains with us every day.


In the midst of my grief, I hoped our family would have the support of my husband's relatives. Sadly, that was not the case. They never accepted our marriage, and after his passing, they blamed me for his death. Instead of offering comfort, they turned away from me and my children, leaving us to face our struggles alone.


Since losing my husband, life has become an overwhelming battle. As the sole provider for my family, I have done everything I can to keep food on the table, pay our bills, provide a safe place to live, and ensure my children can continue their education. To meet these basic needs, I was forced to borrow money, believing that things would eventually improve.


Unfortunately, the debts have continued to grow, and I now find myself struggling to repay the loans while also caring for my children. There are many days when I worry about how I will afford rent, food, utility bills, and my children's educational expenses. Yet, I continue to hold on to my faith and keep moving forward for their sake.


Today, I am humbly asking for the help of compassionate people, especially my brothers and sisters in Christ and the Jesus Our Protector Soldiers community. Your generosity, whether through a donation or simply by sharing my story, can make a meaningful difference in our lives.


Your support will help me repay the debts that have accumulated from medical and household expenses, provide stable housing, put food on our table, keep essential utilities running, and most importantly, ensure that my 18-year-old son can complete his education while my younger children continue to grow in a safe and stable environment.


Every act of kindness, no matter the size, gives us hope for a brighter tomorrow. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for keeping my family in your prayers, and for any support you are able to give.


May God richly bless you for your compassion and generosity.



Outstanding loans from medical and household expenses – £1,200

• Rent and housing support – £1,300

• Food and household essentials – £700

• School fees, uniforms, books, and educational expenses for my children – £1300

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