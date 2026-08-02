A Mother’s Journey of Faith, Service, and Survival

My name is Regina Henry, and I am stepping forward in faith to share my story and ask for support during a season of rebuilding. I believe deeply in God’s power to restore, renew, and make a way — even when the path feels heavy. I am trusting Him as I write this.





For years, I have devoted my life to education, service, and community uplift, working to help individuals and families rise through teaching in K12 and higher education, leadership coaching, and strategic guidance. As an African American woman and the primary caregiver for my son with disabilities, my journey has required resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.





My life has been marked by challenges that God has carried me through. I have undergone two major surgeries — anterior cervical disc surgery and knee surgery — and through His grace, I am able to lead a normal life. I also had the profound honor of donating stem cells to save my daughter’s life during her battle with leukemia. God sustained us through that storm, and I remain grateful every day for her healing.





Service has always been my calling. I have volunteered through Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) and Consortium of Doctors (COD), giving my time, leadership, and support to strengthen educators, empower children, and uplift families. I have also given financially to educational programs and institutions because I believe in sowing into the next generation — even when it required personal sacrifice.





Recently, I experienced a major setback: the loss of my full‑time employment. To keep my household stable and continue serving my community, I am relying heavily on my retirement savings. Despite my resilience and continued efforts to rebuild, the financial strain has become overwhelming. I currently carry $100,000 in debt, which limits my ability to regain stability and fully step into the next chapter of my purpose.





Today, I’m asking for your help.





Your support would be transformational. It would relieve a burden that has grown too heavy to carry alone and allow me to redirect my energy, expertise, and resources back into the communities I serve. It would help me rebuild with dignity, restore financial stability, and continue the work God has called me to do.





I make this request with humility, faith, and deep gratitude. If you choose to give, I will honor your generosity with integrity, transparency, and continued service. I believe God places the right people in our path at the right time, and I trust that He is guiding this moment.





Thank you for reading my story, for praying with me, and for considering a gift of support. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness.





With faith and appreciation,

Regina Henry



