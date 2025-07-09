A Mom's Journey to Becoming a Registered Nurse

Where God Guides, He Provides

Hi, I'm Alana. Becoming a registered nurse has been my dream for years, and this fall I'm finally beginning nursing school.

As a mom of three, I've worked hard to create a better future for my family while pursuing a career centered on compassion and serving others. I'm incredibly grateful for the financial aid I've received, but I still have about $12,000 in expenses for tuition, books, uniforms, clinical supplies, and required equipment.

Asking for help doesn't come naturally to me. I'm not asking for a handout—I'm asking for a hand up as I work toward a career that will allow me to care for others and provide for my children.

If you feel led to give, no matter the amount, or simply share this fundraiser, I would be deeply grateful. Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and helping me take this next step.

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." – Proverbs 16:3