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A Mission Not to Save, But to Live First in Safety

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Johnson

A Mission Not to Save, But to Live First in Safety

This is toward friends, family, and any compassionate person standing on solid ground. You may already realize I live in crisis, and may know for how long I've sought the way forward, by faith. You may also realize I have not wanted to leave not one child, cousin, or loved one behind, and how our struggle impacted every part of my wellbing, from my ability to write normally with a pen, to my ability to seek out the person I am speaking with by being able to lift my eyes open even if only for a moment, to my ability to keep trusting God as who lifts away horrible burdens and enables me to lift my chin at least a little, to my ability to keep trusting that my home state and its public hospital system, with faith-based partners like Willis Knighton Health, have become important safety nets that further make leaving unwise. You, like me, may know the crisis I'm surviving isn't particular to a household, a family, a neighborhood, any one institution, nor any one state: as I learned in traveling - fleeing to a number of states some years ago. But unlike me, you may not realize that for every setback, God has had a personal mission for me to answer, some parts of mission to be fleeting, other parts to be enduring, but, in all parts, lessons for me and others to learn. One lesson I've found is that there isn't a such thing as sure safe harbor for women in crisis without children, especially not for women whose gender is questioned, at least not in our Louisiana parish. Another is that hurt people, as the old sermon goes, truly may hurt others. And none of us can help those who hurt, if we are not breaking free from hurt ourselves. But, today, as I put in three new employment applications, including one that feels God-given, with place to help a hurt, I also have found an apartment that could mean the first step toward helping myself be free enough in bodily wellbeing and in faith more generally, to be able to answer hopeful job responsibilities with all the humanity I have left. To move, I will need a minimum $1,500 for the initial rent, rental deposit, and a little transportation, which would put me in a much better place for beginning in a new workplace, a better place than where the mentally challenged keep stealing, keep driving up costs, keep denying faith and keep killing the soul, keep HURTING, keep soiling, and keep spreading by-products of death (larva, blood, desease). If you, standing on solid ground, can help move me to the solid ground the love of Heaven seems to be giving, please contribute. And if you happen to be in town this weekend, please help me move and help me clean up what I hope to finally leave behind: hurt, gunfire into the house and in places I walk, hurt, and all.

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