GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Little Help Getting Our Fresh Start

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarina Levy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marina Levy

A Little Help Getting Our Fresh Start

I never thought I would be in a position where I would need to ask people for help like this, but right now I don't have many options

.

About a year and a half ago, I left my husband and moved myself and my three kids to another state because things had become unsafe. His substance use had gotten so bad that I couldn't keep my children and myself in that environment anymore.

There were a lot of things that happened during that time that I don't want to go into every detail about, but there were overdoses, an arrest, substances being left where the kids could potentially get to them, and situations where I didn't know what was going to happen next. His cousin was also living with us and eventually became abusive toward me. He threw something at me in the kitchen and broke a window, and even after I begged my husband to make him leave, he didn't.


I spent a long time trying to help my husband get sober. I helped him through withdrawal eight different times. I read Scripture to him, prayed with him, and tried to help him make a plan that included NA, counseling, church, and men's groups. I wanted our family to be okay. Eventually things got to the point where I had to choose the safety of my kids and myself. The last straw was when my husband broke through our bedroom door and scared the kids so badly that they barricaded themselves in the room. Not long after that, he wrestled me in the front yard over my wallet while the kids were screaming at him to stop. So I packed what I could fit in the bed of a truck and left.


I stayed with my sister for about nine months. There were nine people living in the house, and eventually it became a strain on both families. I'm now staying with my best friend and her husband. They have been incredibly generous and kind to us, but they don't have children, and having my three kids and me living with them has understandably put a strain on their home too. I want to be able to give them their home back.


I'm also in counseling and have been for seven months, working through the trauma and PTSD from everything that happened. My husband has also sought treatment for his substance use, and we are working toward reconciliation. It has been a bumpy road, and we still have a long way to go. I don't know exactly what's in store for our marriage, but I don't want to misrepresent where we are. We are trying, and I'm taking things one step at a time.


The reason I'm willing to keep trying is that I believe God wants us to reconcile. I know that may be hard for some people to understand after everything that happened, but I believe God has a purpose for our family, and I'm trying to follow where He is leading me. I'm not pretending the past didn't happen or that everything is okay. There is still a lot of healing and rebuilding that needs to happen, but I'm trusting God and taking it one step at a time.


However, my focus is on making sure my kids and I have stability and that we can get back on our feet.


I had an interview for a caregiving position here in my area, and I was told to get a Level 2 background check and let them know when it's done. Once I'm cleared, they said they will get me hired and start the onboarding process. I also need to recertify in CPR before I can see my first client. I don't have a criminal record. I've only ever had one traffic ticket, about ten years ago. I just need help covering these initial expenses so I can start working.


Here's what I need:

• Level 2 background check — $100

• CPR recertification — $35

• Scrubs — $60

• Gas for the first couple of weeks — about $195


That comes to about $390, so I'm setting the goal at $400 to give me a little room for anything I may have missed.


I'm not asking for help indefinitely. I just need a little bridge to get me to the point where I can work and start taking care of my family again.


Once I'm working, my goal is to get into affordable income-based housing so my kids and I can finally have a home of our own. My oldest is 15 and has her own room right now, while my 9-year-old and 6-year-old share a room with me. I want my kids to have a place where they can feel settled and safe, and I want to be able to give my best friend and her husband their home back.


I've been through a lot, but I'm not giving up. I'm working, I'm healing, I'm trying to rebuild our lives, and I believe God has a plan for us even when I can't see the whole thing yet.


If you can help us get through these first steps, even a few dollars would mean more to me than I can explain. And if you can't donate, sharing this would help immensely.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for caring about us. May the God of Hope bless you and yours.❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,090 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve