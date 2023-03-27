A Little Help for a Single Dad and His 3 Children

I never thought I would find myself asking for help like this, but right now, I truly need it.





I’m a single dad raising three children, and I’m currently out of work because of health issues. Being unable to work has made it extremely difficult to keep up with our bills and everyday expenses, and I’ve fallen behind.





My biggest priority is making sure my children are safe, cared for, and have what they need while I work through this difficult period. I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet and return to work when I’m able, but right now I could really use a little help getting through this.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to me and my children. Donations will go toward catching up on bills, keeping a roof over our heads, groceries, and other basic necessities.





If you’re not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and thank you for any support you’re able to give. It truly means more than I can put into words.