A little goes a long way !

so my name is Shannon and here’s my story a short while back my mom fell terminally ill and ended up in the ICU spent four months there come to find out she had diabetic neuropathy from now she went to a nursing home spent quite a few months there until finally being able to go back home after being there not even a month her house caught on fire I let her come stay with me and gave her my apartment under the understanding that I could stay with her until I saved up enough for an apartment once the landlord got wind of what was going on. I was told I couldn’t stay here so I am currently homeless. I was working full-time until I currently fell in June, leaving me with a broken foot in three places, unable to work collecting Workmen’s Comp. every two weeks been applying for everything under the sun to try to get help I have the means to pay my rent. I just need a little help with first and last I have never been in the situation. I have lived on my own my whole entire life and started working when I was 16 so any donations no matter how small it’s the thought that counts the cold weather is coming in this world is definitely not a nice place to be homeles in thank you so much for taking the time out to read my story God bless and stay safe