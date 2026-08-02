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A Little Christian School in Khano Harni

Goal$750 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanny Brinson

A Little Christian School in Khano Harni

This little Christian school in a small village near Lahore has more than 80 students. I got to meet these beautiful people last Christmas, 2025. I spoke with the teachers and children, and was priviledged to share the Gospel and to pray for everyone there. There are four teachers, one cleaning person, Pastor Khalid, and the students. A beautiful church in Ireland funded them for seven years (!), and their commitment recently cane to its end, so these dear people are in need of help. There are very few Christian schools, and public schools are terribly expensive for these families. They are poor and marginalized. I plan to visit again this Christmas, sharing Jesus and doing whatever I am able to help and support these fellow Believers. I

have been blessed to get school books, Bibles, some desks, and other small things over the last year. Since I teach in a very small school in Southwest Missouri, my income does not allow me to do much, nor am I able to take on this project by myself.

All proceeds will go straight to this school. I am in regular contact with Pastor Khalid, and I share a Scripture message at least every two weeks. They are desperate to keep their school going. Without it, most, if not all, of these precious children will not get an education at all, let alone a good Christian educational foundation.

Please prayerfully consider contributing to keep this much-needed village school open.

Thank you so much!

Danny Brinson


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