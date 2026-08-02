There comes a point in life when you begin asking a different question: what am I going to do with everything I’ve learned?





For years, I told myself that someday I would tell the stories, write things down, and share what decades of working, teaching, studying, traveling, and living through extraordinary events had taught me.





But someday has a way of remaining someday, and I do not want to leave it there. I have spent a lifetime learning. Now I want to preserve some of that experience, share it, continue learning from it, and perhaps use it to help other people understand problems, challenge assumptions, recognize possibilities, or simply see the world from another perspective.





That is what A Lifetime of Experience is about.





I grew up in South Africa in a diplomatic family. My father’s career in the South African diplomatic corps took our family around the world and exposed me from childhood to different countries, cultures, political systems, and ways of seeing the world. His career ultimately spanned an extraordinary period of South African history and ended with his service as Chief of Protocol to President Nelson Mandela.





One of my father’s postings took us to Greece. In 1967, on my brother’s birthday, we woke to tanks in the streets and discovered that the government had been overthrown in a military coup. I was a child, but I never forgot how quickly something that seemed permanent could change.





Later came Rhodesia: war, sanctions, intelligence work, terrorism, political upheaval, and the strange reality of ordinary life continuing while a society was under enormous pressure. Those experiences shaped the way I came to think about security, risk, institutions, politics, and human behavior.





Eventually, I immigrated to the United States. When I arrived, I tried to continue working in counterterrorism. I was essentially told that terrorism was not considered a serious concern in America and that the experience I brought with me was not particularly relevant. So I changed direction.





Then came September 11.





After 9/11, I was pulled back into security and counterterrorism. That affected me deeply and reinforced something life had already taught me: societies are often least prepared for the things they have convinced themselves cannot happen.





Teaching has been one of the great continuities of my adult life. My instructional experience began in 1975, when I became a police musketry and drill instructor, what today would generally be described as firearms, marksmanship, and drill instruction.





Over the decades, I went on to work, study, research, and teach across security, risk management, strategic planning, telecommunications, cybersecurity, technology, e-commerce, emerging technologies, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and related subjects.





I have been teaching and instructing adults in one form or another for more than fifty years. But just as importantly, I have never stopped being a student.





A few years ago, I began another unexpected journey: learning Hapkido, a Korean martial art. I am now approaching three years of training. There is something wonderfully humbling about accumulating decades of experience and then entering a discipline where you are once again the student, practicing, making mistakes, being corrected, and discovering how much there is still to learn.





To me, that captures something essential about this project. A lifetime of experience is not about reaching a point where you know everything. It is about remaining willing to learn.





My career has never fit neatly into one box. I have worked in security and counterterrorism, telecommunications and cybersecurity, strategy and risk, education and emerging technology. I watched the Internet evolve from something relatively few people understood into infrastructure that now shapes modern life. I watched cryptocurrency emerge. Now I am watching artificial intelligence drive another enormous transformation.

Underneath all of those changes,





I have repeatedly noticed something else. Technology changes. Governments change. Institutions change. Industries change. But human beings often change much more slowly. Fear, ambition, tribalism, persuasion, greed, courage, creativity, misinformation, curiosity, idealism, and the need to belong keep reappearing in different forms.





That is one reason experiences from South Africa and Rhodesia still influence the way I look at events today. History does not simply repeat itself. But experience can help us recognize patterns, ask better questions, challenge assumptions, and pay attention when everyone else is saying, “That could never happen.”





For many years, I kept much of what I had experienced, and many of the conclusions I had drawn from those experiences, largely to myself.





Then I had a deeply personal spiritual experience. I experienced what I understood as Jesus telling me that I needed to use what I had learned and begin sharing it.





I did not act on that immediately. I thought about it for a long time. But it never really left me.





You do not have to share my faith or interpret that experience the way I did. What matters here is what it meant to me. It forced me to confront a simple question: what good is everything I have learned if I simply keep it to myself?





Eventually, I realized that I could continue thinking about doing something someday, or I could begin.





So I am beginning.





A Lifetime of Experience is not simply a project about Rhodesia or South Africa. Those places and experiences helped shape me, and I want to preserve and discuss that history, but the project is much broader.

I want to create videos, monologues, discussions, educational material, conversations, and eventually a larger archive of experiences and ideas.





Some will involve firsthand history; others will examine current events, security, strategy, risk, cybersecurity, technology, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, political and social change, education, and human behavior.





Sometimes I will tell stories about things I actually lived through. Sometimes I will examine something happening today through the perspective those experiences gave me. Sometimes I will teach. Sometimes I will ask questions. And sometimes I may discover that something I believed for years deserves to be reconsidered. That is part of learning too.





I do not expect everyone to agree with me. Experience gives us perspective. It does not make us infallible.





Some of the most worthwhile conversations begin when two people see the same problem differently.





I also want this project to be useful to people directly. After more than five decades of teaching and instructing, I still enjoy explaining ideas, answering questions, challenging assumptions, and helping people think through problems.





As a limited thank-you to supporters, I hope to reserve a small amount of my time for private conversations, mentoring, and direct interaction, subject to my availability and the rules of the platform. These conversations are secondary to the purpose of the fundraiser and are not an unlimited consulting service.





The subjects could be as varied as the project itself: South Africa, Rhodesia, security, strategy, technology, AI, cryptocurrency, history, education, career questions, research, or simply an idea or problem you would like another perspective on.





You are welcome to ask difficult questions, disagree with me, or challenge my interpretation of something. I will share the practical details of these limited supporter conversations as the project develops.





Your support will help provide the time and resources needed to turn this idea into something lasting. It will help me produce videos and written commentary, research the historical context surrounding personal memories, organize and digitize photographs and documents, develop longer educational discussions and interviews, maintain the tools needed to create and publish the work, and devote meaningful time to recording stories and knowledge that might otherwise disappear.





Some of this may eventually become a book. Some may become documentaries, interviews, courses, or an oral-history archive. Some may simply remain online for the person who happens to need it.

I do not know exactly where all of this will lead, and I am finally comfortable with that. For years, I thought I needed to know the final destination before I could begin the journey.

I do not.

I simply need to begin.





Why support this?





Because knowledge disappears when people do not pass it on. Because firsthand memories eventually disappear with the people who carry them. Because education does not have to happen in a classroom. Because being experienced does not mean being finished learning. Because sometimes the past can help us ask better questions about the present. And because something one person has learned over a lifetime may help another person understand history, recognize a warning, avoid a mistake, solve a problem, discover an idea, challenge an assumption, or simply see the world differently.





You do not have to share my politics. You do not have to share my interpretation of history. You do not have to share my faith. You do not even have to agree with me.





You only have to believe that experience is worth preserving, curiosity is worth protecting, questions are worth asking, conversation still matters, and knowledge is worth passing on.





If this project speaks to you, please consider supporting it. If you cannot contribute, sharing the campaign is also a meaningful way to help.





For most of my life, I have been both a teacher and a student. I intend to remain both.

I’ve spent a lifetime learning.

Maybe something I’ve learned can help you.

— John Harvey