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“A Leaning Shoulder: Feeding Children & Supporting

GoalKSh 2,500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byDominic Momanyi

“A Leaning Shoulder: Feeding Children & Supporting

A LEANING SHOULDER, Give a Child a Meal, Give an Elder Hope

Kisii County, Kenya 🇰🇪

We are raising US$25,000 through A Leaning Shoulder for Kids and Elderly People Foundation to support 150+ vulnerable children and 120+ elderly people in communities around Kisii County, Kenya.

Why We Are Reaching Out

In our community, there are children who go to school without enough food and elderly people who struggle to afford basic food and essential medicines.

For a child, hunger can make it difficult to concentrate in class and enjoy learning. For an elderly person, being unable to afford food or basic medical needs can turn everyday life into a struggle.

We believe that no child should have to choose between hunger and education, and no elderly person should feel forgotten by their community.

That is why we are building A Leaning Shoulder for Kids and Elderly People Foundation—to stand alongside those who need support.

What We Hope to Do

With your help, we aim to provide:

🍚 Food support for 150+ children

Helping vulnerable children have access to nutritious meals and basic support connected to their education.

💊 Food and essential medical support for 120+ elderly people

Helping vulnerable elderly community members with food and essential medicines and healthcare needs where possible.

🎒 Basic school supplies

Supporting children who lack essential educational materials.

🤝 Community assistance

Helping us organize, transport and distribute support to people who need it.

Our $25,000 Goal

Our initial fundraising target is US$25,000.

We intend to use the funds approximately as follows:

  1. $12,000 — Children's food and school support
  2. $7,000 — Elderly food and essential medical support
  3. $3,000 — School supplies and educational needs
  4. $2,000 — Distribution and emergency community assistance
  5. $1,000 — Administration, documentation and accountability

We will keep records of how donations are used and provide supporters with regular updates about the people and communities reached.

You Can Make a Difference

You do not need to give a large amount to make an impact.

A $10, $20, $50 or $100 donation can become part of something meaningful. Every contribution brings us closer to providing food for a child, support for an elderly person, or essential supplies for someone who needs them.

If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser. Your share could reach someone anywhere in the world who is willing to help.

Our Vision

Our vision goes beyond this one fundraising campaign.

We want to build a lasting community initiative where vulnerable children and elderly people know that they have people willing to stand with them.

A child deserves the opportunity to learn without hunger.

An elderly person deserves care, dignity and hope.

We can be that leaning shoulder.

Help us give a child a meal and give an elder hope.

Support A Leaning Shoulder for Kids and Elderly People Foundation in Kisii County, Kenya. 🇰🇪

Every donation matters. Every share matters. Every act of kindness can change a life.

Thank you for standing with our community.

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