A Laptop to Support My University Journey 💻❤️

Hi, I’m Timi 🌸 I’m a university student passionate about learning, technology, and building a better future for myself. I’m currently raising funds to get a laptop that will support my studies, research, coding, and other academic projects.

Having my own laptop would make studying and working on my projects much easier and give me the opportunity to develop valuable skills beyond the classroom.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me closer to my goal. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing my page would also mean so much to me. Thank you for supporting my journey. 🤍💻