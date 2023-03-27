A Laptop for My Education

I'm raising ₦250,000 to purchase a laptop so I can learn new skills, work online,do school activities and create content. Right now, my current device makes it hard to take on the opportunities I need to build a sustainable online career.





I'm not asking for a handout without a plan. This laptop is a tool that will help me become financially independent and move forward with real work I can do from home.





Any amount helps, ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, or whatever you can comfortably contribute. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who might be able to help would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.