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A Home Called Hope: Help Kenyan Orphans ❤️

GoalKSh 1,943,166 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byKatende Emmanuel

A Home Called Hope: Help Kenyan Orphans ❤️

Every child deserves a safe place to sleep, enough food to eat, an education, and someone who cares about their future.

Our charity in Kenya supports orphaned and vulnerable children who do not have the support of parents or a stable family environment. We are working to give these children something every child should have: a safe place to call home, regular meals, education, care, and the chance to grow up with hope.

Caring for children is not easy. Food, school fees and supplies, clothing, healthcare, accommodation, and everyday necessities all cost money. At times, meeting these needs becomes difficult, and this is why we are reaching out for help.

We are raising funds to continue providing these basic needs and to make sure the children do not have to go without the things they need.

Your donation can help put food on a child's plate, keep a child in school, provide clothing or healthcare, or simply make their living environment a little safer and more comfortable.

You don't have to give a lot. Even a small donation can make a meaningful difference when many people come together.

We also understand that people want to know where their money goes. We will continue sharing updates about the children, the needs we are working on, and how donations are helping.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. If you can donate, thank you. If you cannot, sharing this fundraiser with someone else can also help us reach the people who can. ❤️

Together, we can give these children more than just the basics—we can give them hope and the opportunity to build a better future.

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