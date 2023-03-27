A Home, A Future, A Legacy for My Daughter

Next year, my daughter graduates high school.

And lately, I've found myself asking one question over and over:

**What can I give her that will still matter long after graduation day is over?**





I found a house in our small hometown.





It isn't beautiful.





Not yet.





It's the kind of property most people would walk into and immediately see everything that is wrong with it.





I walked in and saw everything it could become.





I saw a home for my daughter.





I saw a potential second unit that could provide rental income.





And I saw something even bigger:





**A beginning.**





A foundation.





A piece of our hometown that she could invest in, grow with, and someday pass down.





My daughter has worked incredibly hard for the future she wants.





Over the summer, she completed an EMT program.





When she graduates high school, she plans to have her Medical Assisting license.





And her dream doesn't stop there.





She plans to attend a local college and pursue nursing.





She is driven.





She is determined.





And she has a heart for helping people.





She could leave our little hometown and go somewhere bigger.





But she wants something different.





She wants to stay connected to our community.





She wants to live here.





She wants to work here.





She wants to invest in the place that raised us.





And I want to give her the opportunity to do that.





For years, I have lived far away from home, working and saving because I wanted to create something for her future.





I've made sacrifices.





I've missed things.





I've spent years thinking about what I could do to give my daughter more stability than I sometimes felt I had.





And now I have an opportunity to build something tangible.





Something she can actually see.





Something she can walk into.





Something that can potentially grow in value and generate income.





**A home of her own.**





The property I'm looking at is currently listed around $18,000, although I am hoping to negotiate the purchase price.





It will require a significant rehabilitation.





My goal is to raise **$70,000** to purchase and transform the property into a safe, comfortable home with the potential for a second income-producing unit.





Here is how I currently estimate the funds:





**Property purchase:** approximately $18,000

**Major rehabilitation and construction:** approximately $32,000

**Plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other systems:** approximately $7,000

**Kitchen, bathrooms and appliances:** approximately $4,000

**Furnishings and household necessities:** approximately $3,500

**Permits, closing costs, insurance, utilities and other expenses:** approximately $2,500

**Unexpected repairs and contingency:** approximately $3,000





**Total goal: $70,000**





These numbers are estimates.





The actual cost will depend on the property's condition and the inspections we complete before moving forward.





And I want to be completely honest about something:





**I am not asking someone to give me a finished house.**





I am asking for the opportunity to build one.





I am willing to do the work.





I want to document this entire transformation.





The demolition.





The cleaning.





The trips to the hardware store.





The walls coming down.





The repairs.





The mistakes.





The long days.





The moments when I wonder what I got myself into.





And then the moments when we finally see a home emerging from the mess.





I want people who support this dream to be able to watch it happen.





I want to show the progress.





I want to show where the money goes.





I want to show the receipts.





And most importantly, I want to show the finished home.





Because there is another reason I haven't told my daughter about this yet.





**I want to surprise her.**





I want her to walk through that door and realize that this isn't just another place to live.





It's hers.





A place where she can come home after an EMT shift.





A place where she can study for nursing school.





A place where she can build her adult life without immediately having to worry about where she will live next.





I want her to feel settled.





I want her to feel happy.





I want her to feel certain about at least one thing in a future that can feel so uncertain.





I want her to know that someone believed in her dreams enough to build a foundation underneath them.





And I don't want this to simply be a house.





I want it to become an investment.





If the second unit can be successfully rehabilitated and rented, the rental income could potentially help with expenses and give her an opportunity to learn how to manage and grow an investment property.





Maybe someday she buys another property.





Maybe she helps another young person find housing.





Maybe she turns this one house into something much bigger.





I don't know where her life will take her.





But I know where I hope it starts.





**Right here.**





In our hometown.





With something she can call home.





With something she can build upon.





With something that can become part of her story.





I don't have perfect credit.





Traditional financing isn't an easy option for me, and I'm not interested in pretending otherwise.





But I do have something I believe is more important for this project:





**I am willing to work for it.**





I don't expect someone else to come renovate this house.





I want to put my own time, energy and labor into making it beautiful.





I want to earn this.





And I want my daughter to see that.





Because this isn't about giving her everything.





It's about giving her a chance.





A chance to stay close to home.





A chance to invest in the community she loves.





A chance to start adulthood with a little bit of security.





A chance to build something that could eventually become generational wealth.





And maybe, years from now, she will stand in that same house with children of her own and tell them:





**"My mom built this for me."**





That sentence would mean everything to me.





I know $70,000 is a huge amount to ask for.





I know there are countless causes and people asking for help.





That's why I don't want you to simply take my word for it.





I want to show you.





If this campaign is successful, I will document the renovation from beginning to end.





You'll see the property as it is now.





You'll see the work.





You'll see the progress.





You'll see what your contribution helped accomplish.





I want this to be a story people can follow—not just a fundraiser people forget about after donating.





If you can contribute, even a small amount, you are helping turn a neglected property into something meaningful.





And if you can't donate, sharing the story with someone who might believe in this dream would mean more than you know.





Because ultimately, this isn't just about buying an inexpensive house.





It's about a mother who has spent years trying to save for her daughter's future.





It's about a young woman who has worked incredibly hard for hers.





It's about an EMT student and future nurse who wants to come home instead of having to leave home to find her future.





It's about taking something that most people see as a rundown property...





and turning it into a home.





An investment.





A beginning.





A legacy.





I can't promise my daughter that life will always be certain.





I can't protect her from every hardship.





I can't guarantee what the future will bring.





But I want to give her one place where she can always know:





**I am home.**





So I'm asking for help making that possible.





Help me turn this forgotten house into my daughter's first home.





Help me give her a foundation for nursing school, for her career, for her future, and potentially for generations after her.





I'm not asking you to build it for me.





**I'm asking you to help me get the chance to build it myself.**





And when my daughter finally walks through that front door, I hope she understands what I have been trying to tell her her entire life:





**I believe in you.**





I believe in the woman you're becoming.





I believe in your dreams.





I believe in your future.





And I will always be proud to call you my daughter.





Maybe this little house in our little hometown can become the first chapter of something much bigger.





**Her future.**





**Our legacy.**





**Her home.**



