A Helping Hand When I Need It Most

My name is Mitchell Tranchina. I am currently a Special Education teacher for 3rd and 4th grade at a Charter School in New Orleans, Louisiana. I am 30 years old, and I dug myself into a hole that I don't ever see myself climbing out of. It is severely affecting my day to day life, and mentally I am having trouble finding a reason to keep going.

I have been teaching for 8 years. I taught 1st grade for 3 years, and 2nd grade for 4 years.

At the end of the school year in May 2025, I was burnt out from teaching and depressed. I actually have been depressed for at least 4 years now, trying over 12 different anti-anxiety meds and SSRI's. I thought I was going to be a teacher forever, but I started 2nd guessing my choices and career, and if I wanted to start a family I would need more money. I let the anxiety and stress of not making "enough" money get to me, and I quit my job (on good terms with my leadership team at my school) to pursue a job / new opportunity with a friend selling BBQ grills. It is a best friend of mine of 12 years who I really trusted. Please keep in mind my friend is not the CEO, he is the CFO, but his father funds the entire company, and he has a lot of say in what happens in the business. I left everyone and everything I love from home, my best friends and family, my cat, and everything else about the city of New Orleans. In mid July I broke the news, and broke down crying to my leadership team that I would be leaving. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. I mainly was going to miss my students and all the time I spent with them trying to ensure they had a successful life, even more successful than myself. My goal was, and still is, to help these students become adults that will help make the world a better place.

Unfortunately, the opportunity did not turn out what I thought it was going to be I was promised a salary of 70K with commision, and I'd be able to work remotely after a month or two of training. My plan was to return to New Orleans and work remotely. I left Louisiana on August 18th and moved to Athens, Georgia.

Upon arriving to Athens, I finally receive the official offer letter because my friend had promised me the job was already for me so I went fully thinking everything was going to be what I thought it would. It turned out that my salary was 50k instead of the 70k, without any commission at all. I was gutted mainly because I was making 56K as a teacher, and I had taken this opportunity to make a better life for my future financially, but I didn't have an option to back out because I had already quit my job. I was also told they would pay for my living which was nice because I have a mortgage for a 2 bedroom condo that I own in Metairie, LA. However, this was not ideal for me as I would be bouncing around from Airbnbs to Hotels every 3-4 days. I could never get settled, and it was just adding to my depression. My car made me look as if I was homeless due to constantly moving. I was gutted mainly because I was making 56K as a teacher, and I had taken this opportunity to make a better life for my future financially, but I didn't have an option to back out because I had already quit my job.

It is now November, and there is no word of remote work or me being able to move home. My depression has gotten way worse at this point. I stopped doing my hobbies that I enjoyed, such as playing basketball, cooking, and playing video games and watching shows / movies. I stopped going to the gym or running, which I would do at least five times a week. This led to me putting on 16 pounds, which made me hate myself even more. I was also really mad at myself because I had quit the job I loved just to pursue money. When in reality, I became a teacher because it was something I WANTED to do, I actually enjoyed it, and I didn't want money to be something that controlled how I lived my life, but that ended up taking over in the end..

The icing on the cake happened over Thanksgiving when I was home for the holidays. The CEO of the company, who is not the best friend that hired me, told me I'd have to find permanent housing in Athens and that they would not be able to continue paying for my housing come January the start of the new year. On top of that, my washing machine broke while it was washing a load of clothes during my time at home for the break. The water seeped through my floor and ruined the ceiling of my neighbors that live below me. I live on the 2nd floor of an apartment complex. I had to pay for the repairment of their ceiling, which I had no money for so I had to withdraw money from my retirement account. I returned to Athens for the month of December, and as my funds for living dwindled due to my circumstances I started to use my credit card to pay for things I could no longer afford. I was at rock bottom, or so I thought.

January 9th I finally hit my breaking, and I quit that morning and drove home back to Metairie with no back up plan. I reached out to my school about any opportunities they had for me. Thankfully, they let me return in February of 2026 after Mardi Gras Break as a Special Education teacher. I was and am beyond grateful that I was able to return. I am with all of my old students again doing what I love, and I do know now that this is what matters most to me. I do love being a teacher, and I do love being close to my best friends and family. Money will not control my life the way it did prior, but unfortunately, it is controlling my daily life in other ways. I am now in credit card debt, and my bi-weekly paychecks are not enough to pay the minimum or interest on my credit card. I have been ubering and working through Rover caring for dogs and cats to have some extra income, but it is still not enough. I do not know what to do. I applied for a hardship withdrawal from my retirement, but I was denied because I don't qualify. I called the credit card company and asked if I could have a monthly payment plan that I could afford, but I was also denied for that.

I currently have $327 in my checking account that is supposed to last me until August 31st when I get paid again... I have been living with a negative checking account balance for the last 5 months. I am drowning financially and mentally. I really don't know how I will ever get out of this. Most of my bills are due on the first of the month, and after they are paid I have very little money to last the remaining days until the next paycheck.





I am not asking for the money to cover my debt. I would appreciate any contributions to help me get back on my feet. Even if it is just for a month. I just want to be able to buy snacks for my students when they do something to earn a reward, which I can no longer do without having to sacrifice something of my own. It never used to be this way. I was very smart with my money and never spent above my means. But now I am actually at rock bottom, and any contributions to help me start to climb out would really make a huge difference. The smallest donation to just afford a cheap toy or snack for my students would go a long way. They are the only reason I'm still here. I want to go on for my students, and to hopefully see them be the change the world needs. Thank you for reading my story.



















