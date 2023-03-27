A Helping Hand for My Hands An Appeal for Surgica

A Helping Hand for My Hands

An Appeal for Surgical Aid





I never thought a day would come when I would be afraid of my own hands.

The same hands that once worked, held my family, and did everything for me... are now in pain every single day.





For a long time now, I have been suffering from a serious condition in both my hands. Simple things that most people do without thinking buttoning a shirt, holding a cup, lifting anything have become impossible for me. The pain is constant. Some days it feels unbearable. Other days, I lose all strength.





The doctors at *Ragama Hospital* have told me there is only one way to get my life back: *surgery*.

But the cost of the surgery, medicine, and treatment is far beyond what my family and I can afford right now.





I am not asking for a new life. I am only asking for the chance to use the life I already have.

With working hands, I can work again. I can support myself and my family. I can take care of myself without depending on others for the smallest tasks. Without this surgery, I fear I will lose not just the use of my hands, but also my independence and my dignity.





I truly believe there are still kind people in this world who help others. Today, I am humbly asking you to be one of them.





Any amount you can give — big or small — will bring me one step closer to the operating table and one step closer to healing. Your donation is not just money. It is the gift of mobility. It is the gift of hope. It is giving me back my hands.





If you cannot donate, please share my story. Someone in your circle might be able to help.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading this and for considering my request.

I pray that I will one day tell you the story of how your kindness gave me back my hands.





With gratitude,

Hashan Malinga

Phone: 074 342 4227

Hospital: Ragama Hospital





Bank Details for Donations

Bank: Bank of Ceylon - BOC

Account Number: 96251286

Account Name: Hashan Malinga