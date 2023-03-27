A Helping Hand During This Difficult Time

With heavy hearts, we are asking for help following the loss of a beloved father and husband. His passing has left our family not only grieving, but also facing an unexpected financial burden.

We are trying to cover funeral and burial expenses while also keeping up with everyday necessities such as food, household bills, utilities, and other expenses that continue during this difficult time.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution will make a meaningful difference and help take some of the financial pressure off the family while we focus on grieving and healing.

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. Sharing this message, keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers, or simply reaching out means more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. ❤️



