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A Helping Hand During a Difficult Medical Journey

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJeremy Gregg

A Helping Hand During a Difficult Medical Journey

I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I would have to ask others for help. I've always tried to handle my own problems and take care of my responsibilities, but sometimes life hits harder than we expect.

I am currently facing approximately $10,000 in medical bills, and honestly, the weight of that debt has become overwhelming. Medical problems are stressful enough without having to constantly worry about how you're going to pay the bills that come afterward.

Every bill, every phone call, and every reminder is a constant source of stress. I'm doing my best to keep moving forward and handle everything on my own, but I have reached a point where I realize there is nothing wrong with asking for help when you truly need it.

That's why I'm sharing my story and asking for a little kindness from anyone who may be able to help.

Every single donation, no matter the amount, will go toward helping me pay down these medical expenses and giving me some breathing room during a very difficult time. Even a small donation can make a bigger difference than you might realize.

If you're not able to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me.

Asking for help is not easy for me. It takes a lot to put your struggles out in public, but I'm trying to remind myself that sometimes we all need someone to help us through a difficult chapter in life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for caring. And thank you to anyone who is able to donate, share, or simply offer words of encouragement.

Your kindness could help lift a burden that has become incredibly difficult for me to carry alone.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

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