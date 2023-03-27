A Fresh Start

Two weeks. That's how long it took to lose my father and my job — back to back, no space

in between to catch my breath. I wasn't prepared for either. I definitely wasn't prepared for

both at once.

I'm not sharing this for sympathy. I'm sharing it because those two losses set off a chain

reaction I'm still working my way out of — one that cost me my housing too, and I've been

navigating homelessness ever since.

Where I'm at

Through all of this I've held onto my dog, who's been my most loyal companion. (Many

shelters don't take pets, which has made finding safe, temporary shelter even harder.)

I have over a decade of experience in hospitality — VIP operations, sales management, and

beverage program direction — and a well-rounded work history. I've been applying steadily,

and I won't pretend that's not discouraging some days. But I keep going, because I know my

experience is real and the right fit is out there. I know I can get back on my feet. What I need

is a bridge to get there.

What this fundraiser covers

Short-term housing (motel/extended stay) while I search for work and a permanent

place

Storage fees to keep my belongings — including artwork and equipment tied to my

independent creative work — safe

Transportation to job interviews

Basic necessities: food, hygiene items, and phone service so I stay reachable for job

offers

Why I'm asking

I've always been the kind of person who handles things on my own, and asking for help isn't

easy — especially this soon after losing my father. But grief doesn't pause rent or job

applications, and I'd rather be honest about where I am than pretend everything's fine.

Every dollar — five or five hundred — gets me closer to stable ground, and I promise to put it

to good use.

Thank you for reading this far, and thank you in advance for anything you're able to give



