A Fresh Start For A Single Mother and Her Baby

My name is Latoya. I am 22 years old, a single mother to an 8-month-old baby girl, and I am from Guyana.

I never imagined that at 22, I would be in a position where I would have to ask strangers for help. But right now, I am reaching out because my daughter and I desperately need a chance to build a safer and more stable life.

I grew up in poverty and have always dreamed of having a better life. I tried to escape the difficult circumstances I grew up in, but unfortunately, I found myself in an abusive relationship. I experienced verbal and physical abuse, and eventually I had to leave because I knew that staying was not safe for me or my baby and the situation was only getting worse.





Since leaving, I have been trying to rebuild our lives with very little.

At the moment, my mother, my baby and I are sharing the same bed in an old house that is in very poor condition. I don’t have a room or a private space of my own, and there are times when even having enough food is a struggle. My mother is still working despite being close to retirement and dealing with back problems because she is doing everything she can to keep our family going.

I also live with a physical disability that makes walking and standing for long periods very difficult. There are days when the pain makes even carrying my own baby difficult. Without reliable transportation, everyday responsibilities become even harder, especially when I need to care for my daughter, attend appointments, complete my studies, or eventually get to work.

I am currently studying and working toward becoming certified in a field that will allow me to build a stable career. I want to work. I want to become financially independent. I want to be able to provide for my daughter without having to depend on anyone else.

I am not asking people to take care of me forever. I am asking for help getting through the part of the journey that I cannot manage on my own right now.

The money raised through this fundraiser will go toward helping me and my daughter obtain safe and stable housing, reliable transportation, food and basic necessities, and the resources I need to complete my studies and eventually return to work.

My ultimate goal is not simply to raise money. My goal is to reach a point where my daughter and I have a safe place to call home, where I can work toward a career, and where I can finally give her the kind of stability I always wished I had growing up.

This situation has taken a serious emotional toll on me. There have been moments when I have felt completely overwhelmed by everything happening around me. As a mother, one of the hardest feelings is wondering whether you are doing enough for your child when you are already giving everything you have.

But I haven’t given up.

I am still studying. I am still trying. I am still planning for our future. And I am still determined to build a better life for my daughter.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with someone else could help us reach someone who can.

I know there are countless people around the world who need help, and I never expected my story to be heard by everyone. I am simply taking a chance and asking for a helping hand.

I don’t need someone to build my entire life for me. I just need help getting to the starting line.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for sharing it, or for contributing if you are able to. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to a safer, more stable future.





I’ve chosen not to show our faces publicly to protect our privacy, but this fundraiser is about giving her a safe and stable future.

With gratitude,

Latoya ❤️



