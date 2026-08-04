A Fresh Start: Building My Food Cart Business

I'm a 30-year-old who left my homeland to find safety and build a normal life. I've worked hard in different places and jobs, always hoping for stability, but every time I got close, life pushed me back to the beginning.





Along the way, I lost the woman I loved because our circumstances became too difficult. Since then, I've been struggling with depression, but I haven't given up on the hope of rebuilding my life.





I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a chance to become self-sufficient. My dream is to own a small food cart or a simple business that will allow me to earn an honest living with dignity.





Your support, no matter how small, will help me take the first step toward a new beginning. Thank you for reading my story and for believing that everyone deserves a second chance.