A Fire took everything she had!

At the beginning of August 2026 a friend in Christ had all she owned taken from her by a fire.

Praise our Lord, her and her daughters made it out safely along with their pets.

Right now she's still living out of a motel room awaiting for a place she and her twin daughters can call home again.

What they must be feeling after losing everything, we can only imagine.

We're humbly seeking any help from anyone who is able to help financially.

She will always be grateful for whatever is given to them as our Lord God places it on your hearts to help.

We ask this in Jesus's name.

Thank you all in advance brother's and sister's in Christ.

God bless you all!

Matthew 22:39







