A Father Asking for Help — I’m Trying to Keep My F

A Father Asking for Help — I’m Trying to Keep My Family Together

I never imagined I would have to write something like this.

I am a single father of three children, and I am currently separated from my spouse in process of divorce. One of my children has special needs, and I am his primary caretaker. Because of the responsibilities involved in caring for him, it is extremely difficult for me to work a traditional job.i have applied but get denied or hung up on or even discriminated against.

I receive no financial support from my ex-spouse to help care for our children. The only financial assistance I currently receive is my child's SSI, which is only $776 a month. Unfortunately, that is nowhere near enough to cover everything my family needs. It covers the rent and even then I struggle as I have to pay that in part and have been for the last few months... Struggling to keep the light on and water and trash pick up. It's not sufficient but I have made a way the best I can...

I am doing everything I can with the limited resources available to me, but I have reached a point where I genuinely need help from others.

Right now, my family is facing the possibility of losing our home.

My landlord wants me to leave so that her son and his wife can move into the home. I understand that she has her own circumstances, but for me and my children, this creates a very serious situation. I have nowhere suitable to go that would allow me to keep my entire family together.

And when I say my entire family, I mean my children and the animals we have taken in and adopted.

Over the years, I have rescued and adopted canine friends who have become part of our family. They aren't possessions to us. They are family. My children love them, and they have been with us for years. The thought of abandoning them because we cannot find housing that will allow us all to stay together would absolutely crush my family and I know it would affect them too.

I have looked at options such as Section 8, but finding housing that would allow me to keep all of our animals is one of the major obstacles. I cannot simply abandon the animals that I made a commitment to care for.

I have already experienced three evictions, and I desperately do not want to go through that again. More importantly, I don't want my children to have to experience that kind of instability again.

Transportation has also become a major problem.

I had a truck that I depended on, but the transmission went out after I was left with what I believe was improperly performed mechanical work. That put me in an extremely difficult position.

I recently purchased another vehicle because I needed transportation for my family and for the responsibilities I have as a father and caretaker. I was trying to put one problem behind me and move forward.

Unfortunately, while returning from assisting another family a few cities away, I was pulled over by a Texas state trooper and cited for several violations. I believe the traffic stop itself, as well as the violations I was cited for, were unlawful, and I am trying to fight them through the proper process.

I submitted a records request for the body-camera and dash-camera footage because I want the evidence necessary to establish what actually happened during that encounter. However, I have been having difficulty obtaining that footage and getting my records request fulfilled. I am continuing to pursue the matter because I believe the evidence is important to my ability to challenge the citations.

In the meantime, I have a balance from those citations that needs to be addressed.

This is another financial burden that I simply cannot afford right now. I also cannot afford to lose the vehicle I just obtained. Reliable transportation is essential for my family and for everything I have to do as a father and caretaker.

It feels like every time I manage to get one step forward, something else happens that pushes us backward.

But I am still trying.

I am not asking for help because I want an easier life.

I am asking because I am trying to keep my family together.

My goal is to raise enough money to secure a stable home for my children and our animals, cover the expenses involved in moving, keep reliable transportation, address the immediate financial obligations that are hanging over us, and give my family enough breathing room to finally get established somewhere safe.

I am setting the goal high because I am not simply trying to survive another month.

I want a secure place.

A place where my children can feel safe.

A place where my special-needs child can continue receiving the care he needs.

A place where our animals can stay with the family that loves them.

A place where we can finally have some stability.

Anything can help. And I truly mean anything. 1 dollar.

$5 helps.

$10 helps.

$20 helps.

Even sharing this fundraiser can help.

I have always tried to help other people whenever I could. I've helped families through Facebook groups, assisted people who were struggling, and given what I could even when I didn't have much myself.

Right now, I'm the one who needs help.

I am doing everything I can as a father. I am not giving up. I am not looking for someone to take care of my life for me.

I'm simply asking for a chance to get my family somewhere safe and stable so I can continue doing what a father is supposed to do protect, provide, and take care of his children.

If you are able to donate, I will be more grateful than I can put into words.

If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser. Sometimes one share reaches the person who can make a difference.

And when I am finally back on my feet, I will continue doing what I've always tried to do: helping others whenever I can and paying it forward.

I am not selfish. I just need a secure place for my family.

I am asking for help because I have exhausted the options available to me, and I am trying my very best to keep my children, our animals, our transportation, and our family together.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for understanding, and for showing my children and me some love during a time when we truly need it.





I refuse to give up... If a mother who murdered her children can receive such massive support how much more a father who does good to keep his children and keep them protected and safe.

God bless you and your family.





And what you are led to give from the compassion of your heart, let that be multiplied 100 fold supernaturally from the heart of a generous giver, without delay, running over that you too may testify of The Goodness of Our Father in Heaven.

🖤