From a Dream Home to a Nightmare





We built our Dream Home.

After just 1½ years, our family of seven had to walk away from it and abandon almost everything we owned.





Before any of this happened, our home was featured in an article that included the words:





“The dream of a family home never fades.”





Today, those words are heartbreaking. Because for our family, that dream didn’t simply fade. We lost it.





Our home before everything changed:

https://www.barndominiumlife.com/cozy-barndominium-by-dawn-orr/





We moved into our custom-built home in November 2023. Everything seemed perfect. We were excited. Then we began experiencing abnormal humidity levels. In addition, members of our family began experiencing various health conditions that varied from person to person.





We had this home built to be a safe environment to raise our five children, including our newborn, baby girl. Within a year and a half of moving in, we discovered significant construction defects along with widespread mold and mycotoxins.





To our horror, a home inspection and laboratory testing showed that the highest levels of contamination were found in our children’s bedrooms and play area.





Because of the extent of these conditions and the significant health effects that were already taking a toll on our family, we had no choice but to leave. To protect our family from potentially spreading the contamination into another house, we were forced to leave behind nearly everything we had worked for, including our family’s sentimental possessions.





Upon further inspections and evaluations - the total damage discovered was so severe that our newly built custom Dream Home has been condemned.





Essentially overnight, we had to start our lives completely over — no beds, no crib, no clothes, nothing — while still continuing to carry the financial obligation of a mortgage on a home we could no longer inhabit.





We Have Come a Long Way

For more than a year now, we have followed up with doctors, pursued therapy, and used our resources to keep moving forward. We sold our family vehicle, took out loans, accepted help from family, and made significant sacrifices to continue pursuing answers regarding our home and our health.





After relocating, we had to replace basic necessities — beds, couches, clothing, kitchen essentials, bathroom essentials, and more — while at the same time paying significant amounts of money for inspections, mold and environmental testing, structural engineering evaluations, attorney fees, and expenses associated with the discovery process in our case.





Trying to reestablish our lives in an alternative residence while pursuing justice has already cost us tens of thousands of dollars.





The next stages of our case will require even more resources, including continued attorney work, expert involvement, depositions, case preparation, evaluations, professional testimony, and other litigation-related expenses.





After everything we have lost, invested, endured, and sacrificed, we are asking anyone who reads this: if you feel moved by our family’s situation and are able to help us in any way, please do — even if it is simply by sharing our story.





Our Goal

The purpose of this fundraiser is to help us continue moving through the next stages of our case without the financial burden becoming too heavy for our family to carry.





Funds raised will help cover attorney fees, depositions, court reporters and transcripts, document review, expert fees, professional evaluations, testimony preparation, and other litigation expenses as our case moves toward trial. They will also help ease some of the financial strain on our family while we remain displaced and continue fighting for answers, accountability, and resolution.





Every donation helps move us closer to that goal.





This Has Become Bigger Than Our Home





What happened has forever changed our family, but we do not want another family to experience what we have experienced.





Families should be able to build a new home and trust that it is safe for their children. They should also have somewhere meaningful to turn when serious problems are discovered.





Through this experience, we believe we have encountered significant gaps in the protections available to Arkansas homeowners. We followed the processes available to us, contacted the contractors involved, sought help from the appropriate licensing authorities, obtained professional inspections and reports, and ultimately pursued civil remedies.





We are advocating for greater AWARENESS and changes that could help protect other Arkansas families and possibly lay the groundwork for other states to follow suit in the future.





Our fight is about accountability for what happened to our family, but it is about more than that. It is about helping ensure that another family does not lose their home, their health, their belongings, their financial security, and the life they worked so hard to build.





Most of All, Please Pray for Our Family





We ask for prayers for strength when we are exhausted, healing for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being, provision when we do not know how we will continue funding this fight, and for the truth to come to light.





We are praying for restoration, accountability, and justice after everything our family has gone through, lost, and sacrificed.





Thank you for donating, sharing, and praying.





And thank you for standing with our family.





— The Orr Family ❤️



