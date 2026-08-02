A Cry For Help

My son (Jeremy)was a drug addict and was murdered by a Star Police Officer. He was shot in the back 5 times with an AR-15. We are in trial now. The non-profit is to help other addict's who have fallen thru the cracks get detox & rehab. The prayer is that no other parents will go thru what we have gone thru. We are also trying to pass legislation to remove qualified immunity. This was never ment to be a defense for law enforcement officer and has become the go to defense for cops. I am a retired San Diego Police Officer. I am not against the police but I am against department's that have not trained their officers in the correct use of escalation of force and/or how to de-escala a situation. There is not programs to help drug addicts who fall thru the cracks because they do not know how to fill out forms.