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A Chance to Give My Family a Safe and Stable Home

Goallei 100,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byStelian Claudiu Burcea

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stelian Claudiu Burcea

A Chance to Give My Family a Safe and Stable Home

Help Me Give My Family a Fresh Start

I never thought I would find myself asking strangers for help, but today I am doing it for my family and especially for my child.

For a long time, my family and I lived in a very small home with several other people. When my wife gave birth to our child, we realized that living in a single room was no longer a suitable situation for our growing family.

I wanted to give my wife and child a better and more stable life, so we moved into a rented home. For almost three years, I did everything I could to keep our family financially stable. I worked, paid rent and bills, and when things became difficult, I took out bank loans because I believed I could manage everything and keep my family safe and comfortable.

Unfortunately, over time, the financial pressure became too much.

Eventually, we could no longer afford the rent and had to move in with my wife’s parents so we could reduce our expenses and survive financially.

The situation there has also become very difficult. There are frequent arguments, insults and a lot of instability in the home. What hurts me most is knowing that my child is growing up in an environment that I do not believe is healthy or peaceful.

I am not asking for a luxurious life.

My goal is simple: to get my family out of debt, find a stable home, and give my child a safe and peaceful place to grow up.

The money raised through this campaign will be used to help us deal with our outstanding bank debts and the costs involved in getting our own place again.

I know that I am asking people who have never met me to trust my story. I understand that completely.

If you are able to donate, even a small amount would mean a lot to us. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this campaign could help us reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

I am not asking for a perfect life. I am asking for a chance to start again. ❤️


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