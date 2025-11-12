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A chance to get caught up🫶🏽‼️

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDiamond Mitchell

A chance to get caught up🫶🏽‼️

My name is Diamond Mitchell, during the month of march, i lost my children due to domestic violence with the other parent. My requirements to get them back are stability because i wasn’t as stable as the higher class people wanted me to be. I work a fast food job , slowly moving into a manager position and also i am trying to get into another job or factory. I am a felon, it is hard to find a stable job that pays well and will keep me once they find out i do have a felony. . I was put on child support paying 895 a month. My rent is 950. I get paid $12 an hour. Before they put me on child support i was getting paid $17 an hour , i scheduled for a modification and it is coming up on the 3rd. I am a bit in a situation. If i pay rent then , my child support will add up and they can arrest me , if i pay child support then i am facing homelessness , if the goal is for stability , theres no way i can be stable if i am not making enough money. I make maybe 1,200 a month , my bills alone are about 1800-2000 a month. I am just a young mama tryna get her life together and kids back man. I Couldve made it work but one of the temp jobs i was working for let me go when i was struggling most and it took me a couple weeks to actually find this job i am at now so it pushed me behind 2 months. I’m trying everything I can do and i’ve contacted more programs and people to help as well. Once i am caught up , i can be a week or 2 late i just need to get caught up because i am at risk of losing everything at this moment. I’ve gotten so skinny because i can’t afford food & the food pantries near me give out expired food and anytime i try for food stamps they claim i make too much or dont meet the requirements. To anyone who needs to see my bills to know i am not lying, text my phone at 2233451129. My mental state is gone because it feels like they are literally setting me up for failure. Please please please share this around anything can help. Cashapp: diamondmitchell61

paypal - diamondmitchell424

apple pay 2233451129

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