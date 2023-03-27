A chance at life

Im starting this for a friend who needs to remain anonymous. She is stuck in a terrible situation she never thought she would find herself in. Please Help My Friend Escape Abuse and Start Over

I have a friend trapped in an abusive relationship. She’s ready to leave, but she has nowhere to go and no money of her own. No family. Almost no one to turn to.

I’m raising $3,500 so she can get out safely. This will cover her first month’s rent, a security deposit, and the basic essentials she needs to start over — food, transportation, a phone, and the absolute necessities so she doesn’t have to go back.

Every day she stays is another day of fear. This money can give her the first real chance at safety and peace.

Even a small donation helps. If you can’t give, please share. Every share gets her closer to freedom.

Thank you for caring about someone who has nowhere else to turn.