A Catholic Christian Family in Pakistan

My name is Lubna, and I am a Catholic Christian woman living in Pakistan.

I am reaching out with humility to ask for support during a very difficult financial period for my family.

In Pakistan, the cost of everyday life has continued to rise. Food, electricity bills, children’s education, and other basic household expenses have become increasingly difficult to manage. Our household income has not been enough to keep up with these growing costs.

Because of these circumstances, our family had to take on debt simply to manage our basic household needs. Today, this debt has become an additional burden that we are struggling to overcome.

We live with very limited resources, but I do not want to remain dependent on others. I want to use this difficult situation as an opportunity to build a sustainable source of income for my family.

My plan is to start a small women’s clothing business. With the support raised through this campaign, I hope to purchase affordable women’s clothing from Faisalabad and sell it directly to women in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

This small business would give me an opportunity to earn an income, support my family, and gradually become more financially independent.

How the Funds Will Be Used

Our fundraising goal is C$5,843 (Canadian Dollars).

The funds will primarily be used for:

$3000 USD equivalent to help address our existing household debt

$1,800 USD equivalent to purchase initial inventory for the women’s clothing business.

The remaining amount for essential initial expenses related to getting the business started

This campaign is not simply about receiving financial assistance. It is about having an opportunity to overcome our current financial burden and build a better path forward for our family.

If you are able to contribute, no amount is too small. Every contribution can make a meaningful difference in our lives.

And if you are not able to give financially, your prayers and encouragement would also mean a great deal to me and my family.

As a Catholic Christian family in Pakistan, we are deeply grateful to everyone who takes the time to hear our story and stand with us.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you and your family abundantly. 🙏