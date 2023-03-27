A Car for Elizabeth

Imagine, it's the first week of school. You're driving your brothers to school and the car begins to act strange. You pull over when you see smoke coming from the hood. Everyone rushes out as flames billow from underneath the hood of the car.





Thankfully everyone was ok and there were good samaritans who stopped to help!!





Unfortunately, Elizabeth is now in need of a vehicle to get to and from school.





Your donation will help her make the necessary payments for her vehicle.