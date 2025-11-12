A Camera to Teach, Serve, and Give Back





Photography has always meant more to me than simply taking pictures.

For me, a photograph is a way of preserving a moment, telling someone's story, and reminding people that their lives matter.





I am a teacher and a father from the Philippines, and photography has been a passion of mine for years. I am still learning, still growing, and I have never had the opportunity to work as a professional photographer. But over time, I began to realize that perhaps photography could become more than just a personal passion. It could become a way for me to serve others.





That is why I am asking for help to purchase a reliable camera and the essential equipment I need.





I want to use photography to give something back to my community.

I would love to offer free portraits to priests and nuns, especially those who dedicate their lives to serving others. I want to photograph weddings for couples and families who cannot afford to hire a photographer, so that they can still have beautiful memories of one of the most important days of their lives.

I also want to volunteer my photography for outreach activities and community programs, documenting the people who are helping others and the communities they serve.





Most importantly, I want to document real life in my community—especially the lives of people who are often overlooked or underprivileged. There are stories happening around us every day that may never be seen or remembered. I want to use photography to give those stories a face and a voice.





As a teacher, I also hope to continue sharing what I know about photography with young people and beginners who are interested in learning.





I know that a camera by itself cannot change someone's life.

But perhaps the person behind the camera can make a small difference.

With your help, I hope to have the equipment I need not simply to take better photographs, but to teach, serve, document, and give back.





Every contribution, no matter how small, would bring me one step closer to making this dream possible.





And if you cannot contribute, sharing this campaign with someone who might believe in this vision would mean just as much to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you for helping me turn a passion for photography into something that can be shared with others.