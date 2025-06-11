Zolas Striped Strides for Cheer

Zola, a determined and talented young athlete, is on a mission to raise funds for her upcoming competitive cheer season. Despite living with EDS, Hypermobility, and Juvenile Arthritis, cheerleading is not just her sport, it's her passion and strength. With your support, Zola can continue to pursue her dreams and show the world the power of resilience.

Join us in supporting Zola as she participates in a walk-a-thon to cover the costs of her monthly tuition, private lessons, competition fees, travel expenses, and training. Your contribution will help Zola continue doing what she loves while inspiring others with her determination and strength. Let's make a difference in Zola's life and help her achieve her dreams!

With your help, Zola can reach her goal of $1000 and continue to excel in the sport she loves. Donate today and be a part of Zola's journey to success!