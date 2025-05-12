Campaign Image

Zoie's Albania Missions Trip

 USD $3,200

 USD $400

 I’m excited to share that I’ve been given an incredible opportunity to join a mission trip with Gathering Chuch to Albania this July. At 17, this will be my first mission trip, and I’m eager to step out in faith, serve others, and grow in my relationship with God.

Our team will be working with a local church in Tirana to support communities in Albania. During the week there, we’ll be helping to teach English and other life skills classes. I believe this experience will not only impact the people we serve but also shape my perspective and faith for years to come.

The total cost of the trip is $3,200, which covers travel, accommodations, meals, and project materials.

I’m reaching out to ask for your support to help make this journey possible. Any contribution, whether $25, $50, or more, will bring me closer to this goal and make a difference in Albania.

Lindsey Bates
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

A Friend in North Dakota
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so proud of you!!!! I know that God is going to use you in such amazing ways in this trip and the days after.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you have a great trip and travel safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you and the team!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

