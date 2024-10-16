Campaign Image

Funeral expense support for Zhen Yu Zhou

Zhen Yu Zhou tragically lost his life on 10/7/2024 while on his way to work on his motorcycle.  Please consider giving to help cover funeral expenses for his family.  Zhen was such a positive light.  All money will be given directly to Zhen’s family.  

This fundraiser is being created as a way for Zhen’s Duluth pickleball community and any other local friends who knew Zhen over the years to help support those who loved him during this tragic time of loss.  

Lou Campbell
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Tim Sue Caroline
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lori
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

On behalf of the Pieholer Pickleball players RIP Zhen. We will certainly miss your happy smile!

Ben Strege
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

M Beth Buchanan
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry to hear about your son Zhen. Sending your love, hugs, and prayers.

Liz Nelson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Susie
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Christy Gardner
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Joe
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Dennis
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Brenda
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

