Funeral expense support for Zhen Yu Zhou

Raised:
USD $535
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Gardner
Zhen Yu Zhou tragically lost his life on 10/7/2024 while on his way to work on his motorcycle. Please consider giving to help cover funeral expenses for his family. Zhen was such a positive light. All money will be given directly to Zhen’s family.
This fundraiser is being created as a way for Zhen’s Duluth pickleball community and any other local friends who knew Zhen over the years to help support those who loved him during this tragic time of loss.
On behalf of the Pieholer Pickleball players RIP Zhen. We will certainly miss your happy smile!
I’m so sorry to hear about your son Zhen. Sending your love, hugs, and prayers.
