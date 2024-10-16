Funeral expense support for Zhen Yu Zhou

Zhen Yu Zhou tragically lost his life on 10/7/2024 while on his way to work on his motorcycle. Please consider giving to help cover funeral expenses for his family. Zhen was such a positive light. All money will be given directly to Zhen’s family.

This fundraiser is being created as a way for Zhen’s Duluth pickleball community and any other local friends who knew Zhen over the years to help support those who loved him during this tragic time of loss.