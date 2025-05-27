Funeral Expenses for Zeb

My husband's youngest brother, Zebediah Jacob Maldonado (Zeb for short), passed away on Friday May 16, 2025. His passing was completely unexpected, our family & friends left shocked & shattered.

Zeb was kind-hearted & always had a smile on his face. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting & fishing. He loved his family. He loved frito pie and lemon bars and always asked for me to make them when he came to stay with us. He loved going to baseball games, playing catch with J.R. and swimming. He was a son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle & friend to many. He wasn't just my brother-in-law, he was, and always will be, my little brother, too.

He truly embodied having a heart of gold. Zeb was young, only 28 years old & he had his whole life in front of him but, unfortunately, he suffered from mental health issues that ultimately took him from us. At his young age, neither he nor our family were prepared financially for funeral expenses. If you can find it in your heart to help us and make a donation to help with his funeral costs, we would be forever grateful. Thank you & may God bless & keep you & yours always.