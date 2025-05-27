Campaign Image

Funeral Expenses for Zeb

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Campaign created by Carin Uranga

Campaign funds will be received by Carin Uranga

Funeral Expenses for Zeb

My husband's youngest brother, Zebediah Jacob Maldonado (Zeb for short), passed away on Friday May 16, 2025. His passing was completely unexpected, our family & friends left shocked & shattered.

Zeb was kind-hearted & always had a smile on his face. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting & fishing. He loved his family. He loved frito pie and lemon bars and always asked for me to make them when he came to stay with us. He loved going to baseball games, playing catch with J.R. and swimming. He was a son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle & friend to many. He wasn't just my brother-in-law, he was, and always will be, my little brother, too.

He truly embodied having a heart of gold. Zeb was young, only 28 years old & he had his whole life in front of him but, unfortunately, he suffered from mental health issues that ultimately took him from us. At his young age, neither he nor our family were prepared financially for funeral expenses. If you can find it in your heart to help us and make a donation to help with his funeral costs, we would be forever grateful. Thank you & may God bless & keep you & yours always.

Recent Donations
Show:
Herrera Fam
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences to you and your family.

Andres Parra
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences too you and your family.

Jaime Barrientos
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences during this difficult time. May God give you and your family strength and peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Aguirre
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences to the famlily. Keeping you in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss. May God bring peace to your family.

Maria
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family.

Casey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

House
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Heartbroken for your loss! We are here with you!!!

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences to you and your family.

Alex Arroyo
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Leif Pederson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tarango Fam
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My confidence to you and your family.

Jason Elmore
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike Jia
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Juan Lopez Jr
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo