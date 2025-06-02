Zs Bryan Mueller Med Bills & Collision Recovery

Memorial Day morning Z was on his way to work in Daytona Fl when he was involved in a head on collision going 70mph. 5 other vehicles hit the disabled vehicle stopped in the center of the Interstate, Z was the second vehicle to hit it and he was the only one who hit it head on. The impact spun Z's car into the shoulder ditch and into the woods where a limb went through the windshield. Physical injuries caused medical staff to take him first to the trauma center in Daytona.

We praise God that He chose to preserve Z's life, body, and mind through the collision. He has been released from the hospital and now daily endures intense pain and restricted movement while his body slowly heals.

His transportation / work vehicle is totaled. Due to the injuries he cannot work at this time. He needs help covering his medical bills and towards replacing the vehicle so he can go back to work once his body has recovered. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any financial blessing you can send his way. An overflow of blessing to you.