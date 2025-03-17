OM Missions Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I am excited to share with you the opportunity that God has given me. This summer, it has been placed on my heart and made clear by God, to go on a mission trip to South Korea with Operation Mobilization ministries (OM). As God wills, I will be there May 12th – August 24th serving. We will be ministering in different places all along the coast, helping with any projects or events, and managing the boat. OM has two boats that travel all over the world selling Christian books at affordable prices to those who cannot get ahold of them as easily as you or I can.

I am excited to be a part of partnering with this organization to bring Christ’s love to the people of South Korea, and I realize I will be blessed abundantly in return in so many ways! However, as I know God is calling me to serve, I am relying on Him for strength and wisdom as I plan and raise financial support. I know all good things come from Him; for if it is His will, all will be provided. As I have now expressed my heart to you and desire to serve in South Korea this summer, I know that I am not able to do it on my own. And as you feel called, I would be blessed if you would consider supporting me prayerfully and/or financially.

The OM portion of the trip, including room and board, is $2,843. Airfare and travel is $1,500 and the medical insurance and required vaccinations were $400. The total cost will add up to $4,750, which I need to raise by April 10th.

Regardless of whether or not you can financially support me in this step of faith,I hope that you will keep me and my team in your prayers, I would feel overwhelmingly blessed; it takes all of us as the body of Christ. And if you feel God calling you to support me financially, please know that your gifts will be received as grace and will be used to serve those who are in need. I plan on sending out a weekly/monthly newsletter with updates on the mission work. Please let me know if you would like to be added via email:)

Blessings,

Zaylin Clow



