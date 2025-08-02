Zamminer Fundraiser to Honor Bobbie & Bless Ron

Supporting Ron Zamminer in the Loss of Bobbie

Today, Bobbie Zamminer, beloved wife, friend, and former Executive Director of Community Pregnancy Center, stepped into the arms of Jesus after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bobbie spent her life pouring herself out for others. She comforted the broken, fought for the unborn, and carried the love of Christ into every room she entered.

Now, her husband Ron is walking the hardest road of all, learning to live without the woman he “can’t remember life without.”

As Ron begins this journey, the financial strain is real: medical bills, funeral expenses, and time away from work are all immediate burdens on top of deep grief.

How You Can Help

We are coming together to lift Ron’s arms in this season. Every gift, large or small, will go directly to:

Help with funeral and memorial expenses

Cover household and living costs while Ron takes the time he needs to grieve.

Remind him he is not alone









1. Go to [this link] to donate using any major credit card or via PayPal.

2. Please mention "Memorial for Bobbie Zamminer" in the memo linIe to ensure your gift is directed appropriately.

3. Forward this message to friends and family who might want to join us in supporting Ron during his time of sorrow.

Your Love Matters

Your prayers, kind words, and memories of Bobbie are just as important as financial help. Please leave a note of encouragement for Ron — he will see every one.

Thank you for surrounding Ron with love, generosity, and prayer. Your support is a living testimony of the hope and faith Bobbie championed her whole life.



