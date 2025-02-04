Zambia VBS

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m thrilled to share that I have the incredible opportunity to serve on a missions trip to Zambia, where I will be playing guitar at a Vacation Bible School (VBS) for children in local communities. Through music, Bible stories, and fun activities, I’ll be helping to create an environment where these kids can experience the love and joy of Christ.

I’m reaching out to ask for your support as I prepare for this trip. Your financial contribution will help cover travel, accommodation, and the costs for running the VBS program—such as supplies, materials, and activities. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference in bringing this mission to life.

If you feel led to give, you can do so through GiveSendGo or contact me for other options. Additionally, I’d greatly appreciate your prayers as I prepare for this adventure. Please pray for the children we’ll be serving, for the VBS team, and for the opportunity to make a lasting impact through music and ministry.





Thank you for your prayers and support—it means the world to me!

Sam