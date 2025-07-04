Veteran Protester Targeted with Federal Felonies

My name is Zachary Kam. I need your help. I'm a former Marine Combat Engineer who served two tours of duty to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. I take the oath I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution very seriously. I was honorably discharged from the service after four years. However, I do not believe that my separation from the military ended my commitment to all people in our beautiful country. After all, "Semper Fidelis," the motto of the Marine Corps, means "Always Faithful," not "Faithful until my contract expires." In recent years, I have found new life and meaning in the anti-war movement. Instead of being haunted by my experiences, I have found strength and healing in sharing them in an effort to advocate for human rights around the world.

On July 24th, 2024, I attended a protest in Washington DC against Benjamin Netanyahu's visit and speech to Congress. At the time he was under investigation by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity; since then, warrants have been issued by the highest court in the world for his arrest.

After the protest, I was arrested by US Park Police and charged with two misdemeanor counts of Assaulting a Police Officer. In October, months later, the charges were elevated to federal felonies carrying a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

I have retained the legal representation of three expert criminal defense attorneys who are committed to helping me fight these trumped up charges. I need to raise $55,000 in order to pay these wonderful people for their time and effort. I am humbly requesting any assistance you can afford, whether donating monetarily or sharing my story. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





Zachary Kam,

Former Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps