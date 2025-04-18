Youth Mission Trip to Ecuador 2025

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $800
Our church's youth group seniors are going down to Ecuador to aid a local church. Some of the things we may end up doing include working with the children's ministry, handing out Christmas child boxes, and doing construction work on the church property. Please consider helping to support our ministry. Thank you.
Jude, I met your grandmother, Paula, on our 6 week missions trip to Mexico City. We were then roommates our senior year at Grace College and continue to be life long friends! Praying for you to be equally impacted by what you experience and do all for the glory of God!!
May God Bless your service to Him
I know it'll be a journey of growth and learning. I'm sending prayers for a safe and impactful trip. I'm sure you'll make a difference in the lives of many. God bless you! Bil
You can expect God to Change you even more than you help the people!
God bless you in this, Jude!
This is exciting, Jude! We'll be praying!
