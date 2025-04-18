Youth Mission Trip to Ecuador 2025

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Pam and Roger Boller - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Jude, I met your grandmother, Paula, on our 6 week missions trip to Mexico City. We were then roommates our senior year at Grace College and continue to be life long friends! Praying for you to be equally impacted by what you experience and do all for the glory of God!! 0

Rich and Vicki - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago May God Bless your service to Him 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 0

William - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago I know it'll be a journey of growth and learning. I'm sending prayers for a safe and impactful trip. I'm sure you'll make a difference in the lives of many. God bless you! Bil 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago You can expect God to Change you even more than you help the people! 0

Shari Norris - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago God bless you in this, Jude! 0