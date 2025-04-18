Campaign Image

Youth Mission Trip to Ecuador 2025

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $800

Campaign created by Jude Poteat

Campaign funds will be received by Jude Poteat

Our church's youth group seniors are going down to Ecuador to aid a local church. Some of the things we may end up doing include working with the children's ministry, handing out Christmas child boxes, and doing construction work on the church property. Please consider helping to support our ministry. Thank you.

Pam and Roger Boller
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jude, I met your grandmother, Paula, on our 6 week missions trip to Mexico City. We were then roommates our senior year at Grace College and continue to be life long friends! Praying for you to be equally impacted by what you experience and do all for the glory of God!!

Rich and Vicki
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless your service to Him

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

William
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I know it'll be a journey of growth and learning. I'm sending prayers for a safe and impactful trip. I'm sure you'll make a difference in the lives of many. God bless you! Bil

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

You can expect God to Change you even more than you help the people!

Shari Norris
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you in this, Jude!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

This is exciting, Jude! We'll be praying!

