Xavier Randolph Well Done Good & Faithful Servant

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $25,700
We are raising funds to show our love for and assist the Randolph family pay funeral and other expenses for the tragic loss of their beloved son Xavier John.
Xavier was full of life and love. He was a loving son and brother and a true friend to many. Most of all Xavier loved Jesus and had an active and faithful walk with Him. He will be missed tremendously but we are confident that WE ALL will benefit by his prayers at the foot of Jesus. Let us all remember Xavier in our prayers and the family and friends he leaves behind.
Official obituary page - worth the read. Xavier was an exemplary young man.
https://www.borekjennings.com/obituary/Xavier-Randolph
With love and prayers from your sisters in Christ, Jamie J, Linda M, Nicole M, Debbie A, Betsy A & Lissa P (Friends from Bible study)
We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for Xavier and for you and your family.
May God the Father comfort you as only he can.
My deepest sympathy. I don’t know your experience with but a friend shared Xavier’s funeral mass with me which was such a blessing! I am praying to him for his intercession. I believe he is a powerful saint or will be o e ever so shortly. Wish I could give more. With love and prayers ❤️
Sending many prayers for healing and hope for all of you. May your beloved Xavier rest in the peace and love of our Lord Jesus. May God bless you and keep you
Prayers for your whole family
Thank you, Randolph family, for your incredible witness of faith and hope in Jesus Christ! Your love and generosity are truly profound. I am blessed to have run part of life’s race with Xavier, and I will forever be changed by the example he set!
We are praying for Xavier and the Randolph family
Thank you for the gift of Xavier, especially his generous service to our boys at Fuel and PHC. You are all in our prayers. ❤️
God Bless you all
We are praying for your dear family.
May Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother comfort you.
Thank you for your beautiful witness!!
We are praying for all of you that God would heal you and protect you throughout this time of great loss. May the hope of Christ fill you with the joy of loving Xavier as much as you do.
Prayers for Xavier and all of you for the Lord’s blessings, peace and healing.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.