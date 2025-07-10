Xavier Randolph Well Done Good & Faithful Servant

We are raising funds to show our love for and assist the Randolph family pay funeral and other expenses for the tragic loss of their beloved son Xavier John.

Xavier was full of life and love. He was a loving son and brother and a true friend to many. Most of all Xavier loved Jesus and had an active and faithful walk with Him. He will be missed tremendously but we are confident that WE ALL will benefit by his prayers at the foot of Jesus. Let us all remember Xavier in our prayers and the family and friends he leaves behind.

Official obituary page - worth the read. Xavier was an exemplary young man.

https://www.borekjennings.com/obituary/Xavier-Randolph