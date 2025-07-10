Xavier Randolph Well Done Good & Faithful Servant

Campaign Image

We are raising funds to show our love for and assist the Randolph family pay funeral and other expenses for the tragic loss of their beloved son Xavier John.

Xavier was full of life and love. He was a loving son and brother and a true friend to many. Most of all Xavier loved Jesus and had an active and faithful walk with Him. He will be missed tremendously but we are confident that WE ALL will benefit by his prayers at the foot of Jesus. Let us all remember Xavier in our prayers and the family and friends he leaves behind.

Official obituary page - worth the read.  Xavier was an exemplary young man.

https://www.borekjennings.com/obituary/Xavier-Randolph

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
14 hours ago

With love and prayers from your sisters in Christ, Jamie J, Linda M, Nicole M, Debbie A, Betsy A & Lissa P (Friends from Bible study)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Josh and Rachel Skinner
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for Xavier and for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

May God the Father comfort you as only he can.

Kathy Hall
$ 75.00 USD
1 day ago

My deepest sympathy. I don’t know your experience with but a friend shared Xavier’s funeral mass with me which was such a blessing! I am praying to him for his intercession. I believe he is a powerful saint or will be o e ever so shortly. Wish I could give more. With love and prayers ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending many prayers for healing and hope for all of you. May your beloved Xavier rest in the peace and love of our Lord Jesus. May God bless you and keep you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers for your whole family

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you, Randolph family, for your incredible witness of faith and hope in Jesus Christ! Your love and generosity are truly profound. I am blessed to have run part of life’s race with Xavier, and I will forever be changed by the example he set!

Brian Nitkiewicz
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

We are praying for Xavier and the Randolph family

Joe and Emily Miller
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank you for the gift of Xavier, especially his generous service to our boys at Fuel and PHC. You are all in our prayers. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

God Bless you all

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Dcn Gary and Mary Perrydo
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for your dear family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

May Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother comfort you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank you for your beautiful witness!!

John and Michelle Macari
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for all of you that God would heal you and protect you throughout this time of great loss. May the hope of Christ fill you with the joy of loving Xavier as much as you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers for Xavier and all of you for the Lord’s blessings, peace and healing.

Emma and Matt
$ 75.00 USD
2 days ago

