Campaign Image

In loving memory of Judy fry memorial fund

Goal:

 USD $1,200

Raised:

 USD $130

Campaign created by Heather Wyatt

Campaign funds will be received by Toni Wyatt

Help Lay Our Beloved Grandma to Rest


Hi, my name is Heather Wyatt, and I’m raising funds to help cover the cremation and final arrangements for my beloved grandmother, Judy Fry, who recently passed away.


Grandma was a deeply loving, generous, and wise woman who touched the lives of everyone around her. She always put her family first and had a way of making everyone feel special. Her passing has left a hole in our hearts that words can’t fill.


Unfortunately, the cost of cremation and related expenses is more than our family can currently afford. We want to honor her wishes with dignity and ensure she is laid to rest respectfully. We’re asking for help during this difficult time to raise $1200.00 to cover:


Cremation services


Memorial or remembrance service


Urn and transportation costs


Any additional fees related to her final care



Any contribution—no matter how small—means the world to us. If you’re unable to donate, we truly appreciate shares, prayers, and kind words.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and compassion.


With love and gratitude,

Heather wyatt & Family

Recent Donations
Show:
Carla Rose
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Ruth Ikramov
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

RIP Judy

