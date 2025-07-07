In loving memory of Judy fry memorial fund

Help Lay Our Beloved Grandma to Rest





Hi, my name is Heather Wyatt, and I’m raising funds to help cover the cremation and final arrangements for my beloved grandmother, Judy Fry, who recently passed away.





Grandma was a deeply loving, generous, and wise woman who touched the lives of everyone around her. She always put her family first and had a way of making everyone feel special. Her passing has left a hole in our hearts that words can’t fill.





Unfortunately, the cost of cremation and related expenses is more than our family can currently afford. We want to honor her wishes with dignity and ensure she is laid to rest respectfully. We’re asking for help during this difficult time to raise $1200.00 to cover:





Cremation services





Memorial or remembrance service





Urn and transportation costs





Any additional fees related to her final care









Any contribution—no matter how small—means the world to us. If you’re unable to donate, we truly appreciate shares, prayers, and kind words.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and compassion.





With love and gratitude,

Heather wyatt & Family