Jason Wyatt Memorial Fund

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating loss of our beloved brother-in-law, Jason. His passing was sudden and has left a deep void in all of our lives. Jason was truly a giant among men — in spirit and in strength. He had a heart so big, it’s hard to imagine how it fit inside his chest.

Jason was a devoted and loving husband to Gabe, and the proudest father to their son, Chaim. Known for his infectious humor and ability to light up a room, Jason was the kind of person who could bring joy to anyone he met. He was a constant source of laughter, love, and support to his family and friends.

Jason’s dedication to his family was unwavering. After my sisters courageous battle with cancer, Jason became the sole provider for their family. His hard work and dedication allowed Gabe to stay home and homeschool Chaim, building a life rooted in love, learning, and togetherness.

Jason was also deeply involved in Chaim’s Boy Scout troop, giving his time, energy, and heart to support the group in every way he could. He was incredibly proud to stand beside Chaim just last week as he earned the prestigious Eagle Scout Rank — a moment of immense pride that Jason spoke of with joy and humility. That memory now stands as a shining example of his love, pride, and commitment as a father.

Now, in the wake of this heartbreaking loss, we are facing not only emotional grief but also the financial challenges that come with losing the family’s main provider. We are raising funds to help cover funeral expenses and other immediate needs for Gabe and Chaim during this incredibly difficult time.







If you feel led to give, please know that no amount is too small. Your generosity will go directly toward helping Jason’s family navigate the road ahead. Most importantly, we ask for your continued prayers for peace, strength, and comfort.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, support, and compassion.