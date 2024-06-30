The World Needs Trump Rallies

Give aid to rallies of Trump supporters this summer including ones led by Pastor Sean and his son expressing why the re-election of President Donald Trump is essential to not just the future safety and security of America, but to the entire world!

Pastor Sean, the 2nd King, will be doing exciting tailgate parties (sermon raps, musical & dance performances, speakers... also serving food to our veterans) at many Trump Rallies this summer leading up to the election in November. All funds will be used to support and pay for expenses related to the tour. Friends and allies of the USA benefit when America is strong and are endangered when it is weak and divided. www.TheWorldNeedsTrump.com

