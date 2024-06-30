The World Needs Trump Rallies

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $14,282
Give aid to rallies of Trump supporters this summer including ones led by Pastor Sean and his son expressing why the re-election of President Donald Trump is essential to not just the future safety and security of America, but to the entire world!
Pastor Sean, the 2nd King, will be doing exciting tailgate parties (sermon raps, musical & dance performances, speakers... also serving food to our veterans) at many Trump Rallies this summer leading up to the election in November. All funds will be used to support and pay for expenses related to the tour. Friends and allies of the USA benefit when America is strong and are endangered when it is weak and divided. www.TheWorldNeedsTrump.com
Our prayers and support for your continuing work always. God Bless you all.
Thank you for all you do. God bless you!
Thank you!
God bless America!
Thank you for what you are doing!
victory for heaven
December 6th, 2024
THANKS to all who supported the 2nd King and Queen’s attendance at 21 Trump rallies in advance of Donald Trump’s victorious re-election. That led to widespread news coverage on RSBN and other news channels as well as direct contacts with many patriots and leaders who attended the Trump rallies. Without your support, it would not have been possible!
As you may know, the effort has been extended with an ongoing “Jericho” prayer march, 7 times around the capitols of the 7 battleground states that Trump won, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, which will be completed by December 17.
